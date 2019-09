Some seniors displayed their patriotism today at CASI in Davenport Tuesday morning.

The Memory Cafe offers a gathering place for people in the early stages of dementia.

It’s the first monthly event hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Today, seniors made American flag door hangers for flag day.

It’s on the second Tuesday of every month, 10-11:30 a.m.

For information on July’s event and other activities at CASI, click here >>>