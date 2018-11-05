Mercer Co. Sheriff phone issues Video

MERCER COUNTY, IL - The Mercer County Sheriff tells Local 4 News, it's experiencing ongoing telephone issues with its non-emergency numbers.

It says, Frontier Communications was made aware of the issue Saturday afternoon, but it will not be addressing those issues until Tuesday.

In the meantime, all citizens are asked to call Mercer County's 911 Emergency line, if they need to speak with the Sheriff's Office.

You can also email non-emergency issues to mcsodispatch@frontiernet.net

Any questions about when the issue will be resolved can be directed to Frontier Communications at 1-800-921-8101.