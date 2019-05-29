MidAmerican battling power outages in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES - Tonight's severe weather has some MidAmerican customers in the Quad Cities without power.
At one point, MidAmerican reported almost 200 outages.
Local 4's Grace Runkel tracks their progress:
193 Quad Cities residents and MidAmerican customers are without power, according to the company's map. pic.twitter.com/GSR9jjuImU— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019
UPDATE: Now the number is 178.— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019
Now it's dropped to 91.— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019
Annnnd we're back up to 174.— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019
195 👀— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019
We broke 200. Now at 201, to be exact.— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019
152 💡— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019
162 😯 Henry County, IL has the most outages (77).— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019
