MidAmerican battling power outages in the Quad Cities

More than 100 MidAmerican customers in the Quad Cities are without power.

QUAD CITIES - Tonight's severe weather has some MidAmerican customers in the Quad Cities without power.

At one point, MidAmerican reported almost 200 outages.

Local 4's Grace Runkel tracks their progress:

193 Quad Cities residents and MidAmerican customers are without power, according to the company's map. pic.twitter.com/GSR9jjuImU — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019

UPDATE: Now the number is 178. — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019

Now it's dropped to 91. — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019

Annnnd we're back up to 174. — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019

195 👀 — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019

We broke 200. Now at 201, to be exact. — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019

152 💡 — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) May 29, 2019