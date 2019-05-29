News

MidAmerican battling power outages in the Quad Cities

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:34 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:25 PM CDT

QUAD CITIES - Tonight's severe weather has some MidAmerican customers in the Quad Cities without power. 

At one point, MidAmerican reported almost 200 outages.

Local 4's Grace Runkel tracks their progress:

