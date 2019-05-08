Midwest League cancels River Bandits’ series with Loons

The Midwest League has canceled a series between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Great Lakes Loons because of the flood surrounding Modern Woodmen Park and the inability of the teams to agree on a substitute stadium.

“Despite heroic efforts by the City of Davenport we cannot play the games scheduled for Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11,” Midwest League President Richard Nussbaum said in a news release. “It is amazing how Modern Woodmen Park has been protected from the unprecedented flood waters, but it is simply not safe or practical for the teams, River Bandits Staff, and most importantly our fans to access the Stadium. It is our sincere hope and prayer Mother Nature will cooperate and the River Bandits will be able to play at home against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday May 24, 2019.”

Since the teams do not meet again in the first half of the Midwest League season, the games will not be made up.

Fans who hold tickets to those games should contact the River Bandits to determine how those tickets can be used for future games.