Milan National Guard troops activated

Posted: May 31, 2019 12:26 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 12:26 PM CDT

After the Midwest was slammed with severe weather, Governor JB Pritzker has activated 200 National Guard troops to monitor flooding.

The troops are based in Galesburg, Springfield and Milan and they reported to their units yesterday.

They'll help with the state's ongoing flood fight operations, including sandbagging and levee monitoring operations.

