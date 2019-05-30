Missing teen found safe

UPDATE: The Davenport Police Department says Jeremiah Schussler “has been found safe and sound.”

EARLIER UPDATE

The Davenport Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Police told Local 4 News 16-year-old Jeremiah Schussler was last seen Thursday morning, May. 30 before 6 o’clock.

He is described as 6′ 01″, 250 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes,

Jeremiah was last seen wearing Chicago Bull’s sweatpants in the area of 200 W Hayes St.

If you have information about Jeremiah Schussler’s whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.