The record for the fastest canoe trip down the Mississippi River stood for 18 years, until KJ Millhone, Casey Millhone, Rod Price and Bobby Johnson beat that time last May by nearly five hours. The current record is 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes and if Scott Miller has his way, that record isn’t going to last past May 2023.

Miller was on a record setting pace with his team in 2021 with only 130 miles to go when enormous waves and wind ended their attempt. “The 2021 attempt was exhausting, exhilarating, terrifying and transporting,” the Minneapolis native said in a press release.

“Ultimately, what was wonderful about it for me, and why I want to try again, was that having such a difficult goal required me to spend many hours in the beautiful, magical world of the river (during training and during the attempt itself). I love the fresh air, and the ever-changing temperatures, scenery, weather, light, clouds, moon and sun. And I love the camaraderie that develops among teammates all committed to the same goal. Just the thought of getting to spend more time in that world and continue to share it with folks both in real-time and through writing and pictures and videos fills me with excitement. It was humbling and heartwarming, during the last attempt, to have so many people following along with us on Facebook and cheering from the riverbanks. I hope you will all follow along again!”

While Miller and the team train for their next attempt at the record, their support staff are getting ready and need volunteers for positions including:

riding in the support boat,

preparing food,

driving cars,

posting on social media,

problemsolving,

sorting gear,

repairing items,

flying a drone,

taking pictures/videos.

They also need someone who has a boat and is comfortable driving it on the river from Minneapolis to the Gulf, including at night. Having two boats would be ideal so they could take turns being the support boat. Any boat would need to be on a trailer so it could get back from the Gulf after the trip. They estimate the trip will take most of May 2023.

For more information or to volunteer, email the group at mississippispeedrecord@gmail.com or message them through their Facebook page by clicking here.