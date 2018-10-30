Moline officer 'pays it forward' after family's car goes up in flames Video

MOLINE, Illinois - "I'm so so happy thank you so much for the new car, I can't believe this, it surprised me."

Khadiga Gumaa and her husband Awad got a new 2009 Chevy Impala Tuesday morning, after their 1997 Toyota Camry went up in flames.

Leaving them with no way of getting around town.

"When he told me I was so sad but he was okay so it's okay," said Gumaa.

With very little money, Gumaa and her husband moved to the Quad Cities from Sudan with their two kids Ali and Aya.

Something Moline Police officer Patrick Moody said was a perfect time to step in and lend a hand, especially with it being the family's only form of transportation.

"I came back to patrol a couple years ago after working in investigations and I really wanted to come up with a way to make a bigger impact," Moody said. "I love the theme pay it forward to where you can help a stranger in need where they can never help you back."

Moody wasn't alone, he also teamed up with the Moline Municipal Credit Union to make it all possible.

"It's great to be able to help someone out in need," said President Connie Adkison. "Myself and my board were all excited about doing this today and we're very happy that we could help this family out that was in need," Adkison said. "That's what credit unions are about people helping people and that's exactly what we did here today."

A gesture officer Moody said has become a tradition.

"It started off with a care package for a homeless man here that everybody knew in Moline and then the following year it turned into getting somebody a car," said Moody.

One he hopes will continue for years to come.

"Honestly it gives me way more than it gives them," he said. "The feeling knowing that you're helping someone when they truly need the help and you have the means to do that is incredible."

All while spreading just one message.

"This is more to just promote people out there to be kind, if you can help someone, even if it's on a small scale."

Topping it off with a little extra cash.

Officer Moody paid for the taxes and registration fees and put a full tank of gas in the car for the family.

He also purchased new car seats for the children.