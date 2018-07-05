Mom delivers healthy baby after being hit by tree during fireworks

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Kataiveronna Carter was six days away from her due date when she heard a loud crack at Red, White and Boom.

"I didn't think to look up at a tree. I looked up at the sky I thought it was a firework. Next thing you know I looked up. The tree hit my side and then I fell down," Carter said. "Right when it hit me I had very bad pain in my stomach and I knew something was wrong."

First responders rushed her away in an ambulance and told her she'd have to have an emergency c-section.

"We weren't sure she was going to make it," said Kathleen, Carter's mom.

Kathleen said it was pure chaos when the tree limb fell. Her family was sitting right by it and helped lift the branch.

"The man we were helping was right here. You know right here with me," she said. "The families were so sad."

That's why the Carter family decided to pay tribute.

"We all came up with her name. Her first name's KaMaree. Kathleen after my mom. Lawrence Danielle."

For 72-year-old Lawrence Anderson and 61-year-old Daniel Mendoza -- the two men killed by the falling limb.

"It was respect at the time. I made a good choice. It made me happy to put their names together," said Carter.

Kathleen said last night's accident keeps replaying in her mind, but holding her granddaughter helps make it better.

"She's just adorable. It was a lot of work to get through last night, but we did it," she said.

Carter said she knows her little girl has a big name, but she has another name for her too.

"She's a miracle," Carter said.