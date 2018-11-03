More renovations coming to historic Rock Island park Video Video Video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Big improvements at Douglas Park mean a big investment for Rock Island. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being put into concession stand renovations and a new ADA compliant parking lot.

"For many, many years we wondered if they wanted to padlock this place. So it's a wonderful feeling," said Friends of Douglas Park spokesperson Kevin Corrigan. "This place used to be busy six, seven days a week. That's going to happen again."

With a new mural on the side, the concession stand is now getting a full renovation both inside and out.

"It was pretty rough and it became more of a storage facility than a concession stand," said sports facility manager David Driskill.

There's a new set of stairs leading to the second floor, where large windows look out over the baseball field. Altogether, Driskill said it's a $120,000 investment. However, they expect the final price to go down because they're partnering with the construction company.

The new parking lot has a $180,000 price tag. That brings the total investment on the two projects to $300,000, but a grant will cover about one-third of the cost. That's money that Driskill was happy to see.

"[It was] kind of a sticker shock when we got the grant coming our way," he said. "That amount of money that was pretty exciting."

For Corrigan, who came to the park as a kid, the exciting part is seeing the park restored to its former glory.

"So many people have great memories of this and personally I know a lot of people that it bothered them to see it in the shape that it was," he said.

Friends of Douglas Park still has more projects on their list. Next, they want to upgrade another baseball diamond. They also have plans to create a field that can be used for soccer and football.