The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the fifth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, lane closures will occur on eastbound I-80 between Wheeler Avenue and Chicago Street (U.S.52/Illinois 53). At least one eastbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. Eastbound I-80 drivers traveling through the region should use alternative routes if possible to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so drivers of these vehicles should use other interstate routes. The ramp and all lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, October 10.

The eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is closed for reconstruction and is expected to reopen in late fall. The posted detour directs traffic to exit Briggs Street and re-enter westbound I-80 to access the Richards Street exit. Additional extended weekend lane closures are scheduled to take place to complete the project from 10 p.m. Thursdays to 5 a.m. Mondays, alternating between westbound and eastbound I-80 for approximately three additional consecutive weekends, weather permitting. The work consists of patching, milling, resurfacing and pavement striping to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger corridor project can begin. By scheduling the work over multiple weekends this fall, the unplanned, emergency closures that have occurred with increasing frequency in recent years can be minimized. By planning the repairs, they can be performed more safely and allow drivers to plan ahead and use alternative routes to avoid the area when possible.

