Most popular baby names of 2018 at Genesis

The most popular girls baby names at Genesis BirthCenters were announced Wednesday, and you might have heard the winners’ names called before.

Charlotte and Isabella were the top girls names for the second consecutive year in 2018, and Jackson was the most popular boys name at Genesis for the third time since Genesis began tracking popular birth names in 2006. Jackson was also No. 1 in 2016 and 2014.

There were 15 baby girls who went home from Genesis BirthCenters in Davenport and Silvis with the names Charlotte and Isabella.

Nationally, Amelia/Emilia topped the list of popular baby names for the third straight year, according to babynames.com. At Genesis BirthCenters, Amelia was No. 3 with 13 baby girls named Amelia born during the year.

Jackson was the 19th most popular name for boys nationally but was easily No. 1 at Genesis BirthCenters with 25 boys given the name Jackson.

Liam was the most popular name for baby boys nationally and was No. 2 at Genesis. Twenty boys named Liam were born at Genesis.

The top five most popular names for girls born at Genesis were Charlotte and Isabella (15 each); Amelia (13); Olivia (11); and, Harper (10).

The top five most popular names for boys born at Genesis were Jackson (25); Liam (20); Lucas (15); and Henry and Elijah (14 each).

Here are the most popular names at Genesis BirthCenters since they began keeping track:

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2018

1. Tie, Charlotte and Isabella (15); 3. Amelia (13); 4. Olivia (11); 5. tie, Emma and Harper (10); 7. tie, Ava, Scarlett (9); 9. tie, Zoey, Avery (8).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2018

1. Jackson (25); 2. Liam (20); 3. tie, Henry and Elijah (14); 5. tie, Owen, William and Oliver (11); 8. Theodore (10); 9. Lucas (9); 10. Hudson (8).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2017

1. Tie, Charlotte and Isabella 15; 3. Amelia 12; 4. Olivia 11; 5. tie, Harper and Emma (10); 7. tie, Scarlett and Ava (9); 9. tie, Evelyn, Avery and Ella (7).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2017

1. Liam (17) 2. Elijah (13); 3. Tie, Henry and Jackson (12); 5. Tie, Oliver and William (11); 7. Tie, Theodore and Owen (10); 9. Leo (9); 10. Tie, Hudson and Lucas (8).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2016

1. Emma (15); 2. Olivia (13); 3. tie, Evelyn and Amelia (12); 5. Isabella (11); 6. Elizabeth (10); 7. Charlotte (9); 8. tie, Harper, Sophia, Addison (8)

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2016

1. Jackson (23), 2. Owen (15); 3. tie, Benjamin, William and Lucas (12); 6. Oliver (11); 7. Grayson (10); 8. Ryker (9); 9. tie, Aiden and James (8).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2015

1. Tie, Ava and Olivia (14); 3. tie, Evelyn, Harper, Emma (12); 6. Lillian (11); 7. Sophia (10); 8. Natalie (9); 9. tie, Amelia, Lucy and Scarlett (8).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2015

1. Isaac 17; 2. tie, Oliver and Liam (11); 4. tie, Levi, William, Jack, Michael (10); 8. Tie, Owen, Grayson, Alexander, Benjamin, Bentley and Maxwell (9).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2014

1. Tie, Avery and Olivia (12); 3. Zoey (11); 4. tie, Lillian, Evelyn and Mia (10); 7. Isabella (9); 8. tie, Nora, Gabriella, Sophia and Harper (8).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2014

1. Jackson (19); 2. Liam (16); 3. Alexander (13); 4. tie, James and Logan (12); 6. tie, Gabriel, Dylan, Jacob, Elijah, Henry and David (11).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2013

1. Sophia (19); 2. Olivia (14); 3 tie, Ava, Elizabeth, and Emma (10) 6. tie, Addison, Aubrey, and Mia (9); 9. Ella;10. Charlotte

Most Popular Boys BabyNames In 2013

1. Liam (21); 2. tie, Isaac and William (16); 4. tie, Carter, David, and Ethan (15); 7. tie, Aiden and Brayden (12); 9. Mason (11); 10. Logan (9)

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2012

1. Olivia (18); 2. Isabella (17); 3. Sophia (14); 4. tie, Ava and Madison (12); 6. tie, Emma (11) and Zoey (11); 8. tie, Avery and Chloe (10); 10. Lily (9).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2012

1. Mason (17); 2. Benjamin (14); 3. tie, William, Alexander and Noah (13); 6. Elijah (12); 7. tie, Henry, Anthony, Jayden and Jackson (11).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2011

1. Sophia (22); 2. Ava (17); 3. tie, Addison and Isabella (16); 5. Lily (13); 6. tie, Olivia, Emily and Ella (11); 9. Madison (10); 10. Kylee (9).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2011

1. Alexander (17); 2. Elijah (15); 3. tie, Noah and Landon (14); 5. Logan (13); 6. tie, Owen, Aiden, Brayden, Liam (12); 10. tie, Gavin and Jackson (11).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2010

1. Sophia (30); 2. Isabella (23); 3. Emma (22); 4. Ava (20); 5. Addison (18); 6. Ella (17); 7. tie, Madison (14) and Madelyn (14); 9. tie, Lillian (13) and Abigail (13).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2010

1. Mason (22); 2. Aiden (17); 3. tie, Alexander (13); Jacob (13); Jayden (13); Luke (13); Zachary (13); 8. tie, Noah, Owen, Caleb, Benjamin, and Carter (12).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2009

1. Isabella (27); 2. Olivia (20); 3. Addison (17); 4. Abigail (16); 5. Ava (15); 6. Grace (14); 7. tie, Emily; Emma and Madison (12); 10. tie, Alexis and Hailey (11).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2009

1. Noah (20); 2. tie, Ethan and Carter (19); 4. Alexander (18); 5. Logan (17); 6. tie, Jacob and Aiden (16); 8. Benjamin (15); 9. Jack (14); 10. William (13).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2008

1. Addison (21); 2. Hailey (20); 3. Madeline (18); 4. tie, Abigail, Emily and Emma (17); 7. tie, Isabella and Olivia (16); 9. Chloe (15); 10. Ava (12).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2008

1. Jaden (25); 2. Aiden (23); 3. tie, Alexander and Noah (21); 5. tie, Kaiden and William (19); 7. tie, Landon and Logan (17); 9. Elijah (16); 10. Benjamin (15).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2007

1. Ava (22); 2. Olivia (21); 3. tie, Addison and Lily (18); 5. Elizabeth (16); 6. tie, Madeline, Alexis, Sophia, Isabella (14); 10. tie, Emma, Madison (13).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2007

1. Aiden (29); 2. tie, Noah and Jacob (18); 4. Ethan (17); 5. tie Jackson, Tyler, Landon, Gabriel, Benjamin, William and Alexander (Alex) 15.

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2006

1. Emma (29); 2. Olivia (20); 3. tie, Ava and Hannah (19); 5. Addison (18); 6. Grace (17); 6. Isabella (16); 7. Abigail (15); 8. tie, Alexis and Lauren (14); 10. Emily (13).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2006

1. Ethan (28); 2. tie, Aiden and Carter (20); 4. tie, Andrew, Logan, Mason and Noah (17); 8. tie, Alexander and Jacob (16); 10. tie, Hunter and Joseph (15).