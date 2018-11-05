Mourning begins for synagogue victims
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Today marks the beginning of mourning for the eleven victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
Song and prayer filled the Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island for a memorial service.
More than 200 Quad Citians of all faiths were present, including Christians, Baptists, and Muslims.
Eleven candles were lit by community leaders and Rock Island officials - one for each of the victims.
Rabbis spoke tonight of moving forward as a nation from an act of hate.
"Every event that happens, we need to look at that event and see how we can grow, how we can be a better person even through tragedy," said Rabbi Josh.
Security was clearly present during the service.
Per Jewish custom, mourning begins after the last burial takes place - that was Friday.
