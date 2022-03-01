A police chase began in Davenport and crossed the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island late Monday night.

The pursuit ended shortly after 11:00 p.m. on 15th Street near 3rd Avenue.

This was by the old Rock Island County Courthouse.

Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were involved in the pursuit.

According to a Rock Island Police Department Incident Report Summary, 21 year-old Syearri Beyonce Stratton of Rock Island was arrested for endangering the life or heath of a child.

We do not know if anyone was injured during the chase or what led to the chase.

We also do not know if any other charges have been filed in the matter.

When we have more information on this incident we will bring it to you on air and online.