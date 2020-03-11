Multiple juveniles arrested in connection to robbery

Several juveniles were detained in connection with reports of a strong arm robbery.

It happened Tuesday, March 10th around 7:00 p.m.

According to Davenport police, they received reports that a group of 10 juveniles were attacking an employee of the Subway at 1208 W Locust Street.

The reports indicated that the juveniles attacked the employee, stole personal property, and fled on foot.

The victim of the attack had minor injuries and refused treatment.

After searching the nearby area, 10 juveniles matching the description of the suspects were located on Main Street.

Units converged on scene and detained several of the 10 individuals.

As a result of the investigation, three male individuals were identified as being involved in the robbery.

They were charged with Robbery 2nd degree.

One of the three was transported to the Scott County Jail, while the other two were sent to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.