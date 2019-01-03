Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update: Two arrests have been made after a heavy police presence in LeClaire.

This started after a reported forgery of a credit card at Casey's General Store in Princeton, Iowa.

After this was reported, LeClaire police pulled the suspect car over at the Casey's General Store in LeClaire.

The suspect car contained 4 occupants in it.

This resulted in two arrests. The first arrest was made was for credit card forgery, charged by the Scott County Sheriff.

The other arrest was while another occupant of the car was being detained when that person gave a false name, which is interfering with official acts. The second subject is also being arrested for harassment of a public official causing an injury. These charges are with the LeClaire Police Department.

Original Story: Multiple Police units are on scene at the Casey's general store on Jones Street in LeClaire.

There has not been a reason established why the police were called there.

The units responding are the LeClaire Police and Scott County Sheriff deputies.

Local 4 News is on the scene and will be providing updates as soon as they become available.