UPDATE: Illinois State Police provided details from their initial investigation into the Interstate 280 crash of three semi trucks Tuesday morning.

Police say all three trucks were traveling west on I-280 when one lost control, rolled into the median and blocked the left lane.

A second truck struck the first, traveled into the right ditch and partially blocked the right lane.

A third truck drove into the scene and struck the second, crossed into the median and stopped.

The driver of the first truck left the scene and was located later by Rock Island Police.

Westbound I-280 traffic remains closed at this time for recovery of the three trucks and trailers. There is no estimated time for the scene to be cleared.

The Rock Island County Sheriff, Milan Police Department and Blackhawk Fire also responded to the scene.

EARLIER UPDATE

An accident on eastbound on Interstate 280 near the Milan exit has traffic in both directions at a standstill.

Local 4 News was first on the scene at the Airport Road overpass. All traffic is being diverted to the off ramp at the Milan exit.

At least three semi trucks are involved that we know of at this time. This is going to impact your commute this morning so if you can avoid the area, please do.

We are still trying to find out what caused the wreck. We will be talking to police and bring you information as we get it.