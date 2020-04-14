Muscatine city employees aren’t slowing down during the pandemic.

They continue to work on road projects, which include roundabouts, pavements restoration and a lane conversion project.

City Engineer Jim Edgmond said that one of the projects that will soon be done is the one at the Cedar and Houser Streets intersection which included the removal and restoration of the pavement at the intersection.

“We decided to hurry up and do this one because this is one of the busiest intersections in town and with schools being closed which are right over here and with the decreased traffic it was the right time to do it,” said Edgmond.

Chad Littleton is the owner of Great River Tire & Service in Muscatine and said he has seen the impact the construction and COVID-19 pandemic have done to his buisness.

“The COVID-19 has pretty much shut us down we already had the construction issues going on but with that we’ve reduce our work hours to three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday and traditionally we’re here Monday through Friday,” said Littleton.

Littleton has also seen the progress for himself.

“The construction guys have been great they’ve been here everyday and working hard since early January so I think they’re making good progress,” said Littleton.

Even with less traffic, Edgmond still has a reminder for drivers.

“Please slow down, please take some extra time.”