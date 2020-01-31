Muscatine will offer Spanish speaking satellite on the 2020 Iowa Caucuses

There will be a few new things on Caucus night on Monday. One of them will be the first Spanish speaking Satellite Caucus site in Muscatine.



The League of United Latin American Citizens helped push for the change and spent the campaign cycle trying to register more Latinos to vote.



Supporters of the Spanish caucus location think it will give Latinos a bigger voice.



Nick Salazar is the LULAC Iowa State Director and he says they have been door knocking to get Latinos registered to vote in the state of Iowa. He says that there’s at least 5,000 Latinos who live in Muscatine, almost half of them are eligible to vote but only about 2,000 are registered to vote.

“We want to make sure the folks in our community are able to go caucus and just that but caucus in their own language in a familiar setting that way they are not intimidated and can participate in the political process,” said Salazar.

There will be Spanish satellite caucus sites in areas that have a large Latino population.

“We’ve also established stations across the state of Iowa, in Iowa City, Fort Madison, there’s two in Des Moine,” said Salazar.

Muscatine’s site will be located at Muscatine Communty College at the the McAvoy Center.

“The doors open at 6 p.m. and the caucus will start at 7 p.m,” said Salazar. “We are also offering child care services.”

You must be a resident of Iowa to participate and must have a valid ID.