Musical retelling of movie classic brings holiday cheer to QC
You can get into the holiday spirit with an upcoming play. It a musical retelling of the holiday classic, "It's a Wonderful Life."
Patrick Downing is one of the actors in the new musical, and he joins Local 4 News to talk about "The Miracle in Bedford Falls."
