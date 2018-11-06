News

Musical retelling of movie classic brings holiday cheer to QC

You can get into the holiday spirit with an upcoming play. It a musical retelling of the holiday classic, "It's a Wonderful Life." 

Patrick Downing is one of the actors in the new musical, and he joins Local 4 News to talk about "The Miracle in Bedford Falls."

