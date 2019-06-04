Name released of man who died in collision with fire truck

Authorities have released the name of a man who died after his pickup truck collided with a firetruck.
It happened in near Donahue, Iowa Sunday morning at a rural intersection.
Authorities say the Donahue firetruck was heading north on a non-emergency test drive when driver Clayton Schoenthaler began turning around to head south back to the station.
Its right rear dual wheels were then struck by the southbound pickup.
Roger Galloway, 76, of grand mound was driving the pickup truck and died later at a hospital in Dewitt.
His passenger was identified as Linda Galloway, 74, also of Grand Mound.
She was taken to a Davenport hospital for treatment.
