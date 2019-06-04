Name released of man who died in collision with fire truck

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia authorities have arrested four Indians and seized more than 14 kilograms of drugs and over 5,000 turtles from their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Senior customs official Zulkarnain Mohamed Yusof said Wednesday that agents found a total 5,255 red-ear slider baby turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals who flew in from Guangzhou, China on June 20.