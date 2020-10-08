1,515 More Iowans Test Positive for Coronavirus; Hospitalizations Set New Record High Again

IOWA — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a new one-day high on Wednesday in Iowa and 1,515 more Iowans tested positive for the coronavirus.

The statistics come from the state’s coronavirus tracking website. All increases are based on test results reported on the site between 10:00 a.m Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

As of Thursday morning there are 449 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is an increase of five patients from Wednesday and sets a new single-day high for the state. 112 patients are currently in the ICU and 39 patients are on ventilators. There are 2,700 hospital beds available statewide, as well as 437 ICU beds and 787 ventilators.

In the last 24 hours the state has reported 1,515 new positive tests for the coronavirus. A total of 95,857 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 74,170 are considered recovered from the virus by the state. 841,909 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 88.6% of them tested negative.

The state’s positive rate for Wednesday was 10.3% based on 6,825 lab results reported. The state’s average positive rate over the last two weeks is 8.8%.

Fifteen counties in Iowa now have an average positive rate over 15% for the last 14 days. That list includes: Lyon, Sioux, Taylor, Page, Delaware, Carroll, Fremont, Guthrie, Adams, O’Brien, Harrison, Plymouth, Osceola, Emmet and Ida counties.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 1,419 Iowans, including five more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died from the virus, 724 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 53 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities affecting 1,100 individuals, according to the state’s website.

