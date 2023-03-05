RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Powerball ticket worth an estimated $162.6 million has been purchased in Virginia — the fourth-largest jackpot in Virginia Lottery’s history.

According to Virginia Lottery, the ticket, purchased in Dublin, matched all six numbers – 10, 16, 18, 40, 66, and Powerball 16 – in the most recent Powerball drawing on Saturday, March 4. It’s only the second time a Powerball ticket purchased in Virginia has won the jackpot.

The jackpot was worth an estimated $161 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing but Powerball officials said Sunday the pot ended up being worth $162.2 million with a cash value of $82.7 million.

The winner now has 180 days to claim their prize as either the lump sum payout or the annuity of 30 graduated payments over 29 years. When the person or persons come forward to claim their prize, they can choose to remain anonymous, according to Virginia law.

If you didn’t match all six numbers above, there are still eight ways in which your ticket could be a winner. Powerball officials say eight tickets sold nationwide matched four white balls and the red Powerball, winning $50,000 each. A ticket in Texas that matched all five white balls won a $1 million prize.

This jackpot had been building since early February when a woman in Washington state scored a $754 million jackpot thanks to a numerical coincidence. It’ll take months for the jackpot to grow to that size again, partially because of the way Powerball is designed.

The odds of matching all six Powerball numbers are 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot will now reset to $20 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.