17 vehicles stolen from Michigan dealership 1 day before opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after 17 vehicles were stolen from a Michigan auto dealership set to hold its grand opening this weekend.

It happened overnight at the new Autowest of Grand Rapids.

Owner Don Miller said he believes a group of thieves threw two rocks through the window of his office, stealing all 60 vehicle keys. The total estimated loss is about $300,000.

“I feel violated,” said Miller. He said it took him three months to get the inventory for his lot.

Autowest of GR on 28th Street east of Madison Ave. SE after a break-in. Seventeen vehicles were stolen. (Aug. 7, 2020)

Autowest of Grand Rapids was supposed to hold its grand opening Saturday. Security cameras were not recording video at the time of the break-in due to a change in the security system’s WiFi.