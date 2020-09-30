18 COVID-19 Deaths and 1,048 New Cases Reported in Iowa; Hospitalizations Climb Again

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is confirming the deaths of 18 more Iowans from COVID-19 and the positive tests of 1,048 more Iowans as well. The number of Iowans hospitalized with the coronavirus climbed again on Tuesday.

The statistics are based on test results and data reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period as the figures may include backdated data that is being newly recorded.

The total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at 88,555 including the 1,048 cases reported in the last day. Of those who’ve tested positive, the state considers 68,365 as recovered from the virus. 797,138 Iowans have now been tested for the coronavirus; 88.1% of them tested negative.

The state’s positive rate for Tuesday was 10.5% based on 6,014 test results reported on the state’s website. The statewide positive rate over the last two weeks is 8.8%.

Twelve Iowa counties now have at two-week positive rate over 15%. That list of counties includes: Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Delaware, O’Brien, Crawford, Fremont, Plymouth, Page, Palo Alto, Dubuque and Chickasaw counties.

Governor Kim Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

There are 390 patients hospitalized with coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 14 patients from the previous day. The last time this many Iowans were hospitalized with the coronavirus was in early May as the first peak of COVID-19 was waning. One hundred Iowans are currently in the ICU fighting COVID-19; 31 Iowans are on ventilators. There are 2,800 in-patient hospital beds available statewide, as well as 423 ICU beds and 794 ventilators.

The deaths of 17 more Iowans recorded in the last 24 hours raises the statewide death toll from COVID-19 to 1,341. Of those, 693 deaths have been among patients of long term care facilities. The state is reporting an increase in outbreaks at long term care facilities on Wednesday. There are currently 52 outbreaks affecting 1,127 inviduals at Iowa long term care facilities.