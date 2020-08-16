2 Arrested in Des Moines After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Standoff

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested in Des Moines Saturday after fleeing from police in a stolen car and taking refuge in a house with a 13-year-old boy, police said.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the car was reported stolen from the south side Saturday morning. Police attempted stop the vehicle at the intersection of 21st Street and University Avenue at 10:50 a.m. Police say driver, 39-year-old Mitchell Roy Cartwright, refused to stop, which led to a chase on westbound Interstate 235. The vehicle also contained 38-year-old Heather Nicole Karl. Police ended the pursuit near the Jordan Creek Parkway exit in West Des Moines due to reckless driving.

Later that morning, Parizek said someone reported seeing the suspects abandon the vehicle in the 5600 block of Brattleboro Avenue. Police then received a call from a woman who said her home in the 5600 block of University Avenue was being broken into by Cartwright and Karl. The woman and a man in the home were able to exit by crawling out the window, but a 13-year-old boy remained inside. Officers responded to the home and attempted to make contact with the suspects, but they did not respond.

After about an hour at 12:30 p.m., the Metro STAR tactical unit entered the home and safely secured the boy. Cartwright and Karl were taken into custody without incident.

Police say Cartwright was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained from climbing into the home through a broken window.

Cartwright has been charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, felony eluding and interference with official acts. Police say he also had active warrants related to domestic abuse charges.

Karl has been charged with second-degree burglary and interference with official acts.