2 sisters in Ohio die after apparent accident while in hammock

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after two sisters died in an apparent hammock accident in Ohio.

Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said that around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police and fire units responded to a call about a girl trapped underneath some bricks.

When officers arrived, they discovered there were two girls, ages 12 and 14, in a hammock tied to a tree and brick pillar. Police said it appears the pillar collapsed and fell on the girls.

Once the pillar was removed, the girls were transported by a rescue squad to an area hospital, where they died several hours later, the police said.

Hathaway Brown School said the girls were sisters and students at the school. They would have been going into seventh and ninth grades this year.