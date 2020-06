Des Moines, Iowa — For the first time since WWII there will be no Iowa State Fair.

On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair Board voted 11-2 to postpone the 2020 Iowa State Fair until August of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.

Just minutes after the vote was carried out live, the Iowa State Fair posted a pre-produced video on Twitter announcing the cancellation.