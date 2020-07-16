2020 Principal Charity Classic Canceled

DES MOINES, IA – JUNE 1: General view of a pin flag on the 16th green during the final round of the Principal Charity Classic at the Wakonda Club on June 1, 2014 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Des Moines, Iowa — The Principal Charity Classic is cancelled for 2020, but charity groups won’t be left out.

The PGA Tour Champions and Principal Charity Classic officials announced the cancellation on Thursday morning, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. All tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honored at the 2021 event. Ticket holders can also chose to donate the cost of their 2020 tickets to charity or simply request a refund through the tournament’s website.

Tournament organizers say that despite the cancellation, millions of dollars will still be given to Iowa charities. More details on the charitable giving will be released in September.

The Principal Charity Classic has raised more than $23 million for Iowa children’s charities in the last 12 years, according to the news release. In 2019 they gave out a record $5.7 million dollars.