2,621 New Positive Coronavirus Tests in Iowa, 14 More Deaths and Another New Hospitalization Record on Friday

IOWA — The state of Iowa has again set a new record high for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The state is also reporting 2,621 new positive tests for the coronavirus and the deaths of 14 more Iowans from the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The new cases raise the total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus to 124,534. Of those, 92,272 of those are considered recovered from the virus. A total of 964,093 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 12.9% of them tested positive.

The state’s positive rate for Thursday was 21.6% based on 1,315 positive tests recorded among 6,067 lab results reported, according to the state’s website. The state’s average positivity rate over the last two weeks is 12.5%.

31 counties in Iowa now have a two week average positive rate of over 15%. That list includes: O’Brien, Jackson, Cass, Delaware, Osceola, Harrison, Plymouth, Sioux, Carroll, Taylor, Fremont, Winnebago, Clayton, Lyon, Woodbury, Humboldt, Dubuque, Hancock, Henry, Webster, Dickinson, Cedar, Jones, Grundy, Adair, Adams, Mahaska, Wright, Des Moines, Black Hawk and Jasper counties.

A total of 1,705 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus. 835 of those deaths were among residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 76 outbreaks in the state affecting 2,202 individuals.

There are 606 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus as of 10:00 am Friday. That sets a new record high for hospitalizations during the pandemic. 152 patients are currently in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators. Statewide there are 2,700 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 371 ICU beds and 742 ventilators.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.