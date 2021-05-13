3 injured after small plane makes emergency landing on I-355

NEW LENOX, Ill. — Illinois State Police said a small plane made an emergency landing on the southbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Tollway, injuring three people.

The plane was in the air for about five minutes after departing from Lewis University Airport before the landing was made around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to data from FlightAware.

The pilot said he made the landing due to a stalled engine, according to Illinois State Police.

The left two lanes of southbound I-355 are currently shut down.

Three passengers were aboard the plane and were being checked out for minor neck pain.

There was damage to the plane, but further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.