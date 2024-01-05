(The Hill) — Ahead of the three-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, about 1,000 rioters have either pleaded guilty or been convicted of crimes ranging from felonies such as seditious conspiracy and assaulting police officers to misdemeanors such as trespassing.

More than 1,200 individuals have been charged with federal crimes over the insurrection.

In what has become the biggest criminal investigation in American history, prosecutors are still searching for suspects in an effort that promises to continue to keep Washington’s federal courthouses busy for months to come.

Around 1,230 people have been hit with federal crimes. Some 730 have pleaded guilty, while approximately 170 people have been convicted on at least one charge at trials decided by a jury or judge, according to an Associated Press (AP) database. Only two defendants were cleared of all charges.

Federal prosecutors are still looking for at least 80 suspects. They also want to know who placed pipe bombs the day ahead of the deadly attack in front of the Democratic and Republican national committee offices. The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information about the person responsible.

“We cannot replace votes and deliberation with violence and intimidation,” Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a statement Thursday, per the AP.

Almost two-thirds of the approximately 750 people that have been sentenced served prison time. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio received the longest sentence with 22 years behind bars for his role in the seditious conspiracy to stop the transfer of power from former President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election, to President Joe Biden.

Now, prosecutors and defense attorneys are closely monitoring a Jan. 6 case that could impact hundreds of defendants, including Trump. The Supreme Court in December agreed to hear the challenge to the prosecutors’ use of the charge of an obstruction of an official proceeding, referring to the Congress’ delay of Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Over 300 defendants have been hit with the obstruction charge, the same one special counsel Jack Smith brought against Trump as part of his federal case for alleged election interference.

The justices will hear the cases in March or April. The decision is expected in early summer. The review is delaying some of the Jan. 6 proceedings, as at least two defendants were able to convince judges to hear their cases after the Supreme Court’s decision.