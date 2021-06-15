4 killed, 4 injured in Englewood mass shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were killed and at least four others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood. Neighbors said there was a party at the residence.

Four people were confirmed dead and four others were wounded.

Two men, one 25 and the other whose age is unknown, were shot in the back of the head. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in an unknown condition.

A woman, whose age is unknown, was wounded and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A man, 23, self transported to St. Bernard Hospital with after being shot in the back. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are still gathering information about those who were fatally shot.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.