4,195 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Iowa, 38 More Deaths

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of 38 more Iowans from COVID-19 and the positive coronavirus test results of another 4,195 people.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 4,195 new positive tests push the statewide total of those who’ve contracted the coronavirus to 198,674. Of those, the state considers 112,778 to be recovered from the virus. 1,113,891 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 17.5% of them tested positive. Over the last two weeks, the average positive rate statewide is 22.1%.

There are currently 1,516 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That is a decrease of 11 patients from Wednesday’s record high. 286 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, an increase of three patients from yesterday. 135 patients are on ventilators, an increase of one patient in the last 24 hours.

The statewide death toll from the virus is now 2,102 Iowans. In the last 72 hours there have been 113 deaths reported. Of those who’ve died, 971 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 94 outbreaks at care facilities in Iowa, affecting 2,828 individuals.

93 of Iowa’s 99 counties have an average positive rate for the last 14 days over 15%. That list is lead by Jones County at 38%, Page County at 35% and Lyon County at 34.8%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.