5 people injured, more than 100 shots fired in shootout at San Antonio flea market

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a flea market in San Antonio, according to reports.

Police were called to Mission Market on the South side following the shooting at about 11:30 a.m.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that preliminary information suggests five people were shot, including the suspect, who is in a critical condition. All five were taken to a hospital.

The incident started as a dispute between vendors and customers, the flea market manager Al Ramon told WOAI.

Chief McManus said the shootout was the result of “some type of argument.” He said he does not believe that any of the people shot were innocent bystanders.

Russell Johnson, battalion chief with the San Antonio Fire Department, said that more than 100 shots were fired during the incident.

At this stage it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.