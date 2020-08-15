55-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash with calf during Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) – A 55-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a motorcycle struck a calf in one of the lanes of U.S. Highway 16 in South Dakota.

According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A 55-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, and the 55-year-old woman were both thrown from the motorcycle.

The man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The woman died at a Rapid City hospital on Thursday. Neither were wearing helmets.

The death is the third from a crash at the 2020 Sturgis Rally, which is up two from the same time in 2019.

Through 6 a.m. Friday, authorities have made 117 DUI arrests, 112 felony drug arrests and handed out 1,044 citations.

There have been 88 crashes (2 fatal, 47 injury and 39 non-injury) at the event so far.

The rally runs through Sunday.