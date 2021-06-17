6 Des Moines street gang members facing federal charges in racketeering probe

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal grand jury has indicted six members of a Des Moines street gang on charges ranging from attempted murder in aid of racketeering, possession of weapons, to witness tampering.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says the 15-count indictment against the members of the OTB gang is based on four separate shootings, targeting rival gang members between May and December of last year.

Charged in the indictment are:

Raekwon Malik Patton

Fabrece Jamar Bower Turner

Braden Craig Shafer

Austin James Mallory

Yuri Perren Green Jr.

Jordan Marie Wilkerson

Investigators say the gang, “initiated new members through the practice of having them discharge a firearm at, and hit, another person.”

The Des Moines Police Department conducted the investigation.

“This is another example of local and federal partners working collectively to actively pursue the most violent criminals in our community. In recent years, this continuous pursuit has resulted in numerous significant arrests and prosecutions, the impact of which cannot be overstated,” said Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says six other members of the OTB gang were previously charged with federal drug and firearms violations. All six were convicted and five of them are currently serving time in federal facilities. One of the six, Dejon Gene Watley, did not show up for his sentencing in 2020 and remains a fugitive.