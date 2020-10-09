60+ Halloween movies to watch during October

If you think 2020 has been a spooky year, why not add to it by watching some of the most popular Halloween movies?
We created this list to help you celebrate all month long. We also found where you can watch each movie.
- Contagion
- Pandemic
- Hocus Pocus
- Halloween
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Beetlejuice
- Halloweentown
- The Addams Family
- Ghostbusters
- Casper
- Scream
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Exorcist
- Corpse Bride
- The Shining
- Sleepy Hollow
- Poltergeist
- The Conjuring
- The Blair Witch Project
- Practical Magic
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Get Out
- Paranormal Activity
- Silence of the Lambs
- Hotel Transylvania
- The Haunted Mansion
- Carrie
- The Sixth Sense
- Edward Scissorhands
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Psycho
- Saw
- The Ring
- Double Double Toil and Trouble
- The Craft
- A Quiet Place
- Twiches
- Child’s Play
- Young Frankenstein
- Friday the 13th
- Mother!
- Children of the Corn
- Fright Night (1985: https://www.justwatch.com/us/movie/fright-night-1985)
- Jaws
- Final Destination
- House of 1000 Corpses
- Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
- Dracula
- Teen Wolf
- It
- Hostel
- The Hills Have Eyes
- Creature from the Black Lagoon
- The Babysitter
- Hush
- The Invitation
- Creep
- House at the end of the Street
- Bird Box
- Truth or Dare
- It Comes at Night
- Gerald’s Game
- House of the Witch
- Cabin Fever
- The Boy
- Insidious
- Candyman
- Room on the Broom
Enjoy! If you decide to watch any movies, check them off as you go. You can also upload a picture of your movie night and pillow/blanket forts!
Upload your photos by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below this article.