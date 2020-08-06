649 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths Reported in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa — Statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 649 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and that 13 more Iowans have died from the coronavirus.

The numbers reflect testing reported on the state’s coronavirus website between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The 649 new cases pushes the statewide total to 47,141 Iowans who’ve tested positive. 35,469 of them are considered recovered by IDPH. 505,050 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus.

IDPH reports Wednesday’s positivity rate for the state at 6.8%.

Seven counties in Iowa now have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. Those counties are Clarke, Emmet, Franklin, Humboldt, Shelby and Webster.

The total number of Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19 now stands at 906. Of those, 486 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 25 outbreaks at long term care facilities affecting 840 Iowans.

There are currently 237 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That is a decrease of 11 patients in the last 24 hours. 68 patients are currently in the ICU with COVID-19. 32 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide there are more than 3,200 hospital beds available as well as 493 ICU beds and 768 ventilators.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,805 people who tested positive out of the 40,546 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.