84-year-old in Ohio assaulted over Biden sign, police say

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WJW) — An elderly man in Ohio says he was attacked by a 69-year-old acquaintance during a dispute over a Joe Biden sign he placed in his yard.

Police say the victim and suspect had been feuding over the campaign sign when things escalated last week.

“I had a guy come down here and just kick the living daylights out of me,” the elderly victim told a 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked, “Do you know what it was about, why he did it?”

“Well yes, it was about a political sign,” replied the victim.

The elderly man reported that he told the suspect to leave his property the prior day after the two got into an argument.

When 69-year-old Melvin Wallace of West Lafayette, Ohio, came back the next day, things got physical and the victim was attacked, according to deputies. Soon after, the 84-year-old made the call to 911.

After speaking with the two men involved, investigators with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office charged Wallace with assault.

When asked by the 911 dispatcher if he wanted paramedics to come to the scene and check his injuries, the victim responded, “Well no, I think I’m all right, but this guy is an idiot.”