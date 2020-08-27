96% of Iowa Now in Drought Conditions After Another Dry Week

Iowa — The derecho isn’t the only thing that is hurting harvest prospects in Iowa right now.

The weekly drought monitor released by the USDA and NOAA shows 96% of Iowa is now at least “Abnormally Dry”, the most moderate drought condition. Last week 87% of the state was in drought.

Six-and-half-percent of the state is now in “Extreme Drought”. That includes all of Audubon and Carroll Counties and portions of Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, Greene, Boone, Shelby, Guthrie, Dallas, Cass and Adair Counties.

Iowa hasn’t seen drought this severe since the drought of 2012 that carried into Spring 2013. At one point that summer, 75% of the state was in “Extreme Drought” conditions.