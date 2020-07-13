Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

Actress Kelly Preston and husband John Travolta arrive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 2011 Governors Awards, in Los Angeles. Preston, whose credits included the films “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died Sunday, her husband John Travolta said. She was 57.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(NEWS10) — Actress Kelly Preston lost her two-year long battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta reported on an Instagram post he published Sunday night.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT,” Travolta wrote.

Preston was married to Travolta for 23 years. She was commonly known for her roles in “Jerry McGuire” and “For Love of the Games.”