Adam Wainwright’s other family negotiation has nothing to do with St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS- Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright had said for a while that a decision on coming back to play would be a family one, involving his wife and five kids.

His family video this week announcing that he would play in 2022 evidently came without notice to even the Cardinals, Wainwright revealed Wednesday that he has another family decision to hash out–when to get a dog.

“We’ve had a rule where as soon as I retire, I’m going to get them a dog,” Wainwright said after his win over the Dodgers Wednesday night. “They’ve been wanting a dog for a while but they’re like, ‘ok you can play but can we still get a dog?’ We’ve got to negotiate that. My wife is coming around to it but we’ll see what happens.”