Akiem Hicks returns to Bears practice field

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 20: Akiem Hicks #96 of the Chicago Bears stands on the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

He’s been sorely missed by the Bears for almost two months now, but DL Akiem Hicks finally returned to the practice field in Lake Forest on Sunday. He was placed on IR on October 15th after dislocating his left elbow on October 6th in the Bears 24-21 loss against the Raiders.

While the veteran isn’t eligible to play in Thursday night’s primetime matchup against the Cowboys, Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy says if Hicks feels well enough, he will return for the Packers game on December 15th.

“It’s nice to see him out there on the field,” Nagy said. “He’s been on the sidelines. He’s popping in and out. He’s been around in meetings and all that, so he’s never left us. You felt him which is great but to actually see him out there again on a very kick-back type of tempo practice was good.”

Hicks is expected to speak to the media on Monday.