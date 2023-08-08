(WHNT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert saying some fresh, ready-to-eat items could contain deer droppings.

The salads and wraps with meat and poultry may have contaminated lettuce, the FSIS said, explaining that they “may be contaminated with deer feces” and encouraging the public not to eat them.

The establishment number “P-45091” or “Est. 45091” can be found on the items’ front label, officials said. They were made on August 1 and 2, 2023, and include the following:

8.65-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of August, 9, 2023 and August 10, 2023.

7.2-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of August 10, 2023.

8.5-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Chicken Caesar Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of August 9, 2023.

8.55-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Chef Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of August 9, 2023 and August 10, 2023.

5.85-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of August 9, 2023 and August, 10, 2023.

There have not been any confirmed reports of illness or negative reactions, officals say.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available for questions at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.