All12 Courtside: Will Baylor stay on top of the Big 12?

In this week’s episode of All12 Courtside, we take a deep dive into a couple of the most intense conference games form this past week, including #15 Texas Tech’s upset of the #4 Texas Longhorns. We also talk in detail about the matchup between #2 Baylor and #13 West Virginia getting postponed due to COVID issues.

The Bears’ lead at the top of the Big 12 conference has grown after a blowout win over the TCU Horned Frogs and the Longhorns’ loss to the Red Raiders.

Looking ahead, we feature upcoming conference matchups headlined by Baylor heading to United Supermarkets Arena to take on Texas Tech. The Bears have a quick turnaround when they host the #6 Kansas Jayhawks at Ferrell Center two days later.

Watch for these stories and others from around the conference when this show livestreams beginning at 8 p.m. eastern, 7 p.m. central time on Thursday.