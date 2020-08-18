Alliant Energy to Restore Power to 90% of Customers by End of Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Alliant Energy plans to restore power to 90% of its customers impacted by derecho outages by the end of Tuesday.

Following the storm last Monday, more than 240,000 Alliant Energy customers were initially without service. Out of the 340 communities initially impacted by the storm, 266 communities now have power to at least 90% of homes and businesses. But still, more than 62,000 Alliant customers across the state are without power Monday evening.

“We have more than 2,000 workers, from all over the country, here helping us and we will get it fully restored,” said Terry Kouba, Alliant Energy SVP. “This storm brought damage beyond what we’ve ever seen. Iowans have always been strong when facing adversity, and we all will continue to power through together.”

Alliant Energy encourages customers to look at their meter box and the pole that comes out of it. If the pole/meter socket is damaged, an electrician will need to make repairs before Alliant can reconnect power.