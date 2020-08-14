Alton woman charged in diabetic daughter’s death backs out of plea deal

ALTON, Ill. – A Madison County mother who’s accused of hiding her daughter’s diabetes backed out of plea deal and said she will go to trial after all.

Amber Hampshire was scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in the case, in which she’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

She walked out of court with a new plan: to fight the charges in a trial scheduled for November.

Hampshire’s 14-year-old daughter, Emily, died November 1, 2018 from diabetic ketoacidosis.

“We’re disappointed that we can’t get the case resolved today,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said. “We were hoping the defendant would come in and take responsibility for the acts that we’ve alleged in the charges and that we could begin a process of closure.”

Prosecutors said Hampshire first learned her daughter was diabetic in 2013 when Emily was 9.

“We’re ready to go to trial,” Gibbons said. “We’ve been ready to go to trial for a long time and if that’s the defendant’s choice, we’re happy to lay out all of the evidence we’ve collected in front of jurors and we believe it will prove well beyond a reasonable doubt that’s she’s guilty of everything she’s been charged with.”

Neither Hampshire nor her attorneys had any comment. They’re set for trial on November 16.