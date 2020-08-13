AMC reopening on Aug. 20 with 1920s prices, mix of throwback and modern movies

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theatres has once again announced a reopening date, and this time, they are going all out for their 100th anniversary after shuttering for 5 months.

The doors to more than 100 of the company’s U.S. theaters will reopen on Aug. 20, according to a statement from the company.

AMC was founded in 1920 with a single-screen theater on 12th Street and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, according to the company. In a celebration of their humble beginnings in 20s, all movies will be 20s-priced: 15 cents a ticket.

After Aug. 20, throwback movies will be priced at $5, including a special 10th anniversary of “Inception” event, “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future,” “Grease” and “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.” The theaters will also offer special $5 snack deals through October, and AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all purchases.

Newer movies, like “Unhinged,” “Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula,” “Cut Throat City” and “Words on Bathroom Walls” will also be available at normal admission prices, starting Aug. 21.

The rollout of deals leads up to two anticipated new releases: Disney’s “The New Mutants” on Aug. 28 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenant” on Sept. 3.

The Kansas City metro theaters involved in the reopening are as follows:

AMC Ward Parkway 14

AMC Independence 20

AMC Town Center 20

AMC Barrywoods 24

AMC DINE-IN Studio 28

As the pandemic continues, ticket availability will be limited to account for social distancing, the company stated. The initial reopening is a part of a phased plan to open about two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters by Sept. 3. The other theaters will follow when state and local officials allow it, the company stated.

According to the statement, theaters will continuously undergo enhanced cleaning procedures, which were developed in tandem with Harvard’s School of Public Health as well as The Clorox Company. More time between movies will allow for better cleaning, reserved seats will implement social distancing, deep cleaning will happen nightly and air filtration has been upgraded.

The movie company has had to reshuffle its plans multiple times over the past couple months as blockbuster releases have been moved. There is no word from the company about other expected releases, like “Mulan” and “A Quiet Place: II.”