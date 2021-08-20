Ames man arrested on first-degree murder charge

AMES, Iowa – An Ames man is charged with first-degree murder after the body of a woman was discovered in an apartment Thursday.

The Ames Police Department says police were called to an apartment at 5308 Mortensen Road shortly after 6:00 p.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check. Officers found the body of a deceased female inside. Investigators say it appears she was the victim of a homicide.

Police identified 26-year-old Oscar Chavez as a suspect in the killing and he was taken into custody by Sac County Sheriff’s deputies late Thursday night in Sac County, near Auburn.

Chavez is now being held in the Story County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

The victim’s name has not been released as authorities work to notify family members.